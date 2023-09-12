KTC Edibles launches partnership with foundation

Paresh Mehta

As part of the partnership, Wednesbury-based KTC will raise significant funds for Natasha’s foundation through a series of charity events and fundraisers starting in 2023.

KTC chief executive Paresh Mehta said: “As one of the country’s leading food businesses, we take our commitment to food safety very seriously! Ensuring that products are safe for people living with allergies is essential – and we see it as our responsibility to take an active role in tackling the allergy epidemic. This means funding vital research into the causes and preventions of allergies, which is why we are proud to support Natasha’s Foundation in fulfilling their ambition to make allergy history."

The official partnership follows on from some initial fundraising earlier in the year. In June 2023, Paresh climbed Ben Nevis, raising £4,236 for the charity in the process.

Natasha’s Foundation was set up by Tanya and Nadim Ednan-Laperouse following the death of their daughter Natasha in 2016. They successfully campaigned for ‘Natasha’s Law’ which requires all food outlets to provide full ingredients lists with clear allergen labelling on food pre-packed for direct sale.

The foundation is dedicated to understanding the causes of allergic disease, and developing ways to prevent, treat and ultimately eradicate allergic disease, starting with food allergy, creating a world that is safe for everyone.

Tanya Ednan-Laperouse said: “Up to three million people in the UK now live with food allergies. That’s why we are delighted to welcome KTC Edibles as one of our corporate partners to join us in the fight to make allergy history by funding our work in education, policy and research.

“Every individual has the right to feel and be safe in their environment, be that home, school, work, or out with friends and family. The mission of Natasha’s Foundation is to make food allergy history, through scientific research, policy/regulation and education and awareness. This support from KTC Edibles will help us deliver on our mission. It will help those living with life-threatening food allergies, lead safer and more inclusive lives.”