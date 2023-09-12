Family firm marks half century

Sylvia Timmins, centre, and the Arkrite Fencing team are celebrating 50 years in business this year

Cannock-based Arkrite Fencing's Sylvia Timmins is still a hands-on director at the age of 87 and she always makes any final decisions.

Mrs Timmins became involved with the firm soon after its formation in 1973.

Her late husband was company founder Tom Timmins and she was appointed a director in 1991 when his business partner suffered ill health.

“I along with daughter Julie and son Craig have a passion to continue growing the reputation that my husband built,” said Mrs Timmins.

“I love still being involved in the business and want to continue with my husband’s legacy.

“I have always been relatively fit and active and I continue to enjoy going into the business most days, though it be a more part-time role.

“I have never been one for sitting much and I like to keep my brain active as well as keep physically fit.