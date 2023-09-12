Crowe appoints new audit partner in Midlands office

Dan Town

Dan Town, who is based in Crowe’s Midlands office in Oldbury, has more than 22 years’ experience providing audit, risk and accountancy support to businesses of all sizes from owner-managed businesses, large corporates, international groups and AIM listed entities.

He has a wealth of experience, working with clients across a wide variety of sectors such as manufacturing, real estate, contracting, retail and sport, advising clients on accounting, technical matters, and group reorganisations. His area of focus at Crowe is providing audit and advisory services to the corporate market, both public and privately owned, ensuring they meet their audit compliance requirements and advising on changes in reporting requirements while delivering a quality-led and insightful audit.

Mr Town said: “I am delighted to join the partnership team at Crowe and look forward to working alongside talented colleagues across the country.

“Crowe has continued to grow in key markets such as its number of AIM listed clients and I look forward to contributing to that growth in my new role, as well as developing my focus on property and real estate across the Midlands and Southwest region.”

Johnathan Dudley, managing partner of the Midlands office, said: “Dan has been a fantastic asset to the team throughout his time here at Crowe and I am so pleased to welcome him to the partnership.