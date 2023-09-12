Chamber strengths business support team

Helen Fortune

Business growth manager Helen Fortune and engagement manager Steve Salt have joined the business support organisation.

Helen, from Oldbury brings extensive experience and an in-depth knowledge of businesses across the region from her previous role delivering on the manufacturing growth programme.

She is a specialist in manufacturing, delivering on ‘high growth programmes’, whilst supporting directors and senior management teams with strategy, access to finance, marketing, change and leadership, productivity improvements, product development and quality and environmental management. She will look after businesses across the Walsall and Wolverhampton areas.

Walsall-based Steve who joins to take care of chamber members across Dudley, Halesowen and Stourbridge, has joined following a career in recruitment, education and training.

Steve, who recently spent time as a Covid administrator and induction manager working at the Perry Barr Residential Scheme project in Birmingham said: “I’m really looking forward to working with my colleagues within the Black Country Chamber of Commerce in the continuation of support and growth of businesses within the Black Country.

“We have a huge heritage of industry and manufacturing within the Black Country and the opportunity to support and ‘fly the flag’ for our area is something about which I am really excited.”

Former Business Link enterprise manager Helen said: “I’m happy to be in a position to continue supporting, passionate, innovative, outstanding business owners across the Black Country. I look forward to learning more about their aspirations, opportunities and future plans to help grow their businesses and the wider economy.”