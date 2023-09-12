Carvers Building Supplies appoints a new director

Jack Carver

Managing director Henry Carver’s son Jack is the first of the fifth generation of the Carver family to join the board.

Jack has worked for the company in Littles Lane for more than four years, working his way through many departments, before heading up the Latvian Timber Imports sales department.

His new responsibilities will include the brand new Fibo Concrete Plant, Range Cooker Centre and bathroom showroom.

Henry Carver said: "We are delighted to welcome Jack on board. It’s an exciting time for the company, we are celebrating 125 years and our plans for the future include continued expansion into new areas and investing in niche markets, including roof truss and door kit manufacture, whilst also bringing on the next generation."