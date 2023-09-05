Pair's wheelchair fitness innovation proving a hit worldwide

Invictus Active Founders Paul Cooksey, left, and Scott Smith

The Invictus Active Trainer, a wheelchair treadmill, is the brainchild of Scott Smith and Paul Cooksey, both full-time wheelchair users following spinal injuries.

They are the founders of mobility equipment supplier Invictus Active in Four Ashes, near Wolverhampton.

Mr Cooksey, who had gained weight and knows the importance of exercise for wheelchair users, designed the trainer as a “cardio machine” which also builds shoulder strength and muscles.

“The trainer was originally created following a road traffic accident which I suffered," he said.

"I had put a lot of weight on during recovery and I created it as a means of losing weight.

“Going forward we would like to see it appear in a lot more gyms so that wheelchair users can turn up and be included with able people in a gym workout.”

Mr Smith said: “The trainer was developed in Paul’s garage, and fast-forwarding 18 months, we took it to the concept of a wheelchair treadmill enabling wheelchair users to get fit.

“It is lightweight and portable and in terms of fitness it connects to our app recording your speed, distance, heart rate and calories.”

The weight-adjustable treadmill, which consists of a ramp and four rollers underneath the wheelchair, is proven to burn calories and fine-tune users’ pushing technique.

The invention has sold to thousands of people across the world from Canada to New Zealand, while they are also stocked in many rehab centres, activity centres and gyms worldwide.

Invictus Active has won a Sir Stelios Award for Disabled Entrepreneurs and the Invictus Active Trainer has been featured in a Channel Four film.

The trainer is now available at the National College for People with Disabilities.