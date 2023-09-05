New contracts manager appointed by heating and ventilation experts Lord Combustion Services

Matthew Smith

Matthew Smith has been promoted from contracts engineer to the new role for Oldbury-based Lord Combustion Services, which has served customers across the West Midlands since 1982.

In his new role Mr Smith will be responsible for building repeat business from clients, working on new projects and tenders and supporting staff on site.

From their base in Dudley Road East, Oldbury, the Lord team of nearly 50 staff serve more than 1,000 customers across the West Midlands including NHS sites, schools and Edgbaston cricket ground.

Mr Smith originally joined Lord on an apprenticeship, as part of which he completed an NVQ and HND in building services engineering. He was promoted to contracts engineer in 2021 and is currently studying for a master’s degree in building services engineering.

He said: “I am pleased to take on new responsibilities as contracts manager to play a leading role in ensuring Lord Combustion Services meet contract client needs every time.

“I have enjoyed my time with the company, learning on the job while gaining formal qualifications for my future career. The wide experience which Lord has given me so far has enabled me to deliver results across a range of different sites while growing my understanding of our industry.”

Director Emma Tibbetts said: “Matthew has made a positive impact throughout his time with the company so we are delighted to promote him to his new role to build on his progress to date.

“As a company we are always keen to promote colleagues from within, where possible so it is pleasing for everyone who has worked with Matthew to see him step up to the next level.”