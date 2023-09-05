Notification Settings

Fast growing Evolution Claims Management steps up recruitment on back of growth

By John CorserBusiness PicksPublished:

Leading insurance claims management solutions specialist Evolution Claims Management is stepping up staff recruitment on the back of accelerated growth.

Evolution Claims Management colleagues, from left, Sunny Bhandari, George Cooper, Charlotte Dovey, Stacey Bott, Tom Browne and Chief Operating Officer Martin Thompson
The tech-based firm is bringing in employees in a range of roles as it implements plans to continue increasing revenues and its client base, having experienced strong year on year growth in both.

The recruitment drive has been launched by the new-look senior management team, which recently saw Martin Thompson promoted to the role of chief operating officer.

Based in Hagley Road West, Oldbury, Evolution has 38 staff and is stepping up efforts to recruit claims handlers and a team leader, as well as colleagues in IT and finance.

The team at Evolution manage customers’ claims while working with a network of contractors acting on behalf of the UK’s leading brands in UK insurance.

Privately owned Evolution was launched in 2016 to deliver industry leading customer experience in claims management and building repairs for leading insurance brands.

Promoting itself as “an honest, transparent partner” for insurance companies, Evolution offers a fixed fee model whereby charges remain the same regardless of the repair value.

Martin Thompson, who joined in January 2022 as head of operations, joined the board of directors having built up wide experience in the insurance industry over an 18-year career.

He said: “After a period of sustained growth for Evolution, we are looking to add to the team with new colleagues who can help us deliver further success for our roster of retained clients as well as the more recent additions to our customer base.

“Our services aim to make claims management easy, with our technology solutions driving more efficient processes while offering transparent pricing.

“The majority of staff who have joined Evolution since 2016 have stayed as they enjoy the working environment and the opportunity to be part of a business which is growing.

“We promote staff from within the business wherever possible, giving colleagues the chance to develop as part of our future success.”

The latest vacancies are advertised on the company’s LinkedIn page: www.linkedin.com/company/evolution-claims-management-limited Candidates can email: hr@evolutionclaims.com

