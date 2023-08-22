Summer success as regional investment market holds up

Innovation Works

The Birmingham-based multi-disciplinary property consultancy is also experiencing strong interest in a substantial two storey character property in Wednesbury that has just come to the market for £875,000.

James Mattin, managing director of Bond Wolfe, said: “Innovation Works provides an excellent opportunity for a purchaser to reposition this substantial building. It was previously used as short term/serviced offices and the building now lends itself to a variety of uses, including education, healthcare and residential, subject to planning permission.”

The sale of 86 Bradford Street, Walsall, for £197,500, is one of five investment properties Bond Wolfe is selling in the parade. The deal follows the sale of the property next door which is let to Paddy Power. GLS Solicitors in West Bromwich acted for the buyer.

Bond Wolfe has also sold a freehold site with the potential for redevelopment at the rear of 29 and 31 Vernon Road, Oldbury, Sandwell. The site already has planning permission for two bungalows and was sold to a local developer.

These deals come as Bond Wolfe has been appointed to sell a number of new instructions across the West Midlands, including Wellington House, 3-5 Wellington Road, Bilston, a 6,700 sq ft freehold building with potential for a variety of uses, subject to planning permission.

The property, on a corner location close to the Midland Metro, went under offer at the full asking price of £475,000 in just seven days.