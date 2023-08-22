Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Summer success as regional investment market holds up

By John CorserBusiness PicksPublished:

Bond Wolfe has agreed and has under offer deals totalling £6.5 million in August, with some properties selling for the full asking price in just seven days.

Innovation Works
Innovation Works

The Birmingham-based multi-disciplinary property consultancy is also experiencing strong interest in a substantial two storey character property in Wednesbury that has just come to the market for £875,000.

James Mattin, managing director of Bond Wolfe, said: “Innovation Works provides an excellent opportunity for a purchaser to reposition this substantial building. It was previously used as short term/serviced offices and the building now lends itself to a variety of uses, including education, healthcare and residential, subject to planning permission.”

The sale of 86 Bradford Street, Walsall, for £197,500, is one of five investment properties Bond Wolfe is selling in the parade. The deal follows the sale of the property next door which is let to Paddy Power. GLS Solicitors in West Bromwich acted for the buyer.

Bond Wolfe has also sold a freehold site with the potential for redevelopment at the rear of 29 and 31 Vernon Road, Oldbury, Sandwell. The site already has planning permission for two bungalows and was sold to a local developer.

These deals come as Bond Wolfe has been appointed to sell a number of new instructions across the West Midlands, including Wellington House, 3-5 Wellington Road, Bilston, a 6,700 sq ft freehold building with potential for a variety of uses, subject to planning permission.

The property, on a corner location close to the Midland Metro, went under offer at the full asking price of £475,000 in just seven days.

James Mattin added: “The West Midlands investment market is very lively, with a lot of capital looking for a good home and we are keen to secure further instructions to keep the momentum going and satisfy this keen demand.”

Business Picks
John Corser

By John Corser

Business Reporter

Express & Star Business Editor at head office, Wolverhampton. Welcomes all news of companies and business organisations.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News