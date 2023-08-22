Quartet renew patronage with chamber

Richard Guy

It is joined by one of the UK’s leading independent training providers In-Comm Training, Wolverhampton-based not-for-profit health care cash plan provider Paycare and the company responsible for operations at the newly opened Halls in Wolverhampton, global entertainment operator AEG Presents.

All have renewed their patronage in recent weeks.

Richard Guy, managing director of Starting Point Recruitment, said, “We are delighted to be renewing our membership as a chamber patron.

“Following consecutive years of record-breaking growth, we will continue to work closely with the chamber in order to further raise our profile across the Black Country.

“As a recruitment agency with over 20 years of experience, not only do we work closely with our clients to deliver exceptional recruitment services but are proud to be leading the way on driving social impact that transforms our local communities. We do this by gifting 100 per cent of our profits to local charities and good causes, helping people overcome the obstacles and barriers that stop them from realising their potential.

“We look forward to forging lasting partnerships with our fellow chamber members, using our knowledge and expertise to connect employers across the region with industry-leading talent.”

The chamber’s patrons work as strategic partners alongside the region’s leading business support organisation and work hand in hand to support the chamber’s work as they champion local businesses.

Paul Hodgetts, sales manager for In-Comm Training said, “In-Comm Training has benefitted hugely from our excellent relationship with Black Country Chamber, so it made perfect sense to renew our patronage.

“The organisation provides an excellent platform to support local businesses and to match companies who have shared goals, which in our case is supporting engineering firms and manufacturers to bridge their skills and labour shortages.

“We also tap into the huge calendar of events the chamber put on, both for making new connections and sharing best practice with like-minded businesses.

“Last, but certainly not least is the fantastic advice we get from Gail Arnold and her team.”

Anthony Burns, chief executive of Paycare said, “We are delighted to continue our long-standing relationship with the chamber. The organisation is an asset to the Black Country, providing valuable support to all businesses whether they’re start-ups or established companies like ourselves ensuring the prosperity of the region going forward and bringing together those businesses so they can build connections with each other too.”

Gail Arnold, head of premium membership at the chamber said, “Collectively, our patrons are well-known organisations that hold years of experience supporting people and businesses across the region to develop, support and play a leading role in driving productivity and growth.