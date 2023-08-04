Former winners urge businesses to enter awards

The 2002 chamber awards winners

"Just go for it" is the advice coming from the winning organisations from the 2022 awards.

Winner of last year’s excellence in professional services award was Dudley-based MET Recruitment.

Commercial director Nella Share said: “Winning provided the team with a great amount of recognition for the services we provide, and the hard work put into providing those services.

“The entire process was one that we took a great deal away from, not just winning the award which needless to say has made the whole team immensely proud, but to have been chosen as the winner against so many other fantastic local businesses.

“Our experience has been so valuable it has opened doors to new relationships and allowed us to demonstrate the high standards we offer on a regional stage."

Vicky Rogers, BID manager from Halesowen BID, winners of the business commitment to the community award in 2022, said, “We were incredibly proud to have won. The award recognised how our relationship with the local community has developed over the years.

“As an organisation dedicated to developing and providing local services and support, awards like this strengthen our commitment and motivates us to continue our work."

The awards winners will be revealed on November 9 at Wolverhampton Racecourse.

It is free to enter for chamber members and non-members

James Cash, managing director of Superfast IT, who received the award for outstanding support to the Armed Forces in 2022, said, “This recognition was a testament to our commitment to supporting those who defend our nation and highlighted the importance of business excellence across various areas.

“The chamber's diverse awards across different categories allow businesses to showcase their innovation, social responsibility, and collaborative spirit.

“I strongly encourage other companies to explore these opportunities and enter the awards. Winning isn't just an honour; it reflects alignment with values that strengthen our community and drive progress across the region.”

Chamber chief executive Sarah Moorhouse, said: “This is a fantastic opportunity to showcase the innovative, successful, and high-performing businesses that are located right across our region.

“The PR generated is excellent and I would encourage any member, and non- member, to participate and put themselves forward for this year.

“With a wide range of categories on offer, our 2023 Business Awards will offer recognition to a range of sectors and business approaches, which all contribute to driving forward growth and investment across the area, and of course celebrate the talent, tenacity and transformation of our region, its people, and our business leaders.

“There is a huge appetite for our gala night and the chance to celebrate many of our amazing businesses, but our Awards are only possible because of the local business support we receive; so, I would like to thank all the sponsors involved again this year.”

Entries must be submitted by 5pm on September 11.