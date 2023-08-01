Notification Settings

Wintech hosts Secretary of State

By John CorserBusiness PicksPublished:

Secretary of State for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities, Michael Gove, visited a Wolverhampton business to find out about its efforts to support UK net zero targets.

Managing director Paul Savidge, Jane Stevenson, Michael Gove and Gurprit Bassi, Wintech director.
Facade engineering consultancy Wintech Group also welcomed Wolverhampton North MP Jane Stevenson to its head office at Quartz House on Pendeford Business Park.

Managing director Paul Savidge discussed the group's ambitious goals and the challenges of elevating the awareness of facade engineering as a discipline

Wintech is working closely with the University of Wolverhampton do develop awareness and has this year launched the Wintech Graduate Programme aiming to recruit five graduates for a two-year placement leading to a permanent role.

Mr Savidge stressed the urgent requirement for seamless collaboration between Industry, Government bodies, and academia.

"We need to do everything we can to meet the UK's net zero ambitions," said Mr Gove. "Though the goals set may be higher than realistically achievable, we are determined to work towards these targets. To achieve this, we need to increase the talent pipeline."

John Corser

By John Corser

Business Reporter

Express & Star Business Editor at head office, Wolverhampton. Welcomes all news of companies and business organisations.

