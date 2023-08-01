Wintech hosts Secretary of State

Managing director Paul Savidge, Jane Stevenson, Michael Gove and Gurprit Bassi, Wintech director.

Facade engineering consultancy Wintech Group also welcomed Wolverhampton North MP Jane Stevenson to its head office at Quartz House on Pendeford Business Park.

Managing director Paul Savidge discussed the group's ambitious goals and the challenges of elevating the awareness of facade engineering as a discipline

Wintech is working closely with the University of Wolverhampton do develop awareness and has this year launched the Wintech Graduate Programme aiming to recruit five graduates for a two-year placement leading to a permanent role.

Mr Savidge stressed the urgent requirement for seamless collaboration between Industry, Government bodies, and academia.