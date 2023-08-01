Movie and TV support specialist launches regional hub

Supply 2 Location Group's new regional hub in Wednesbury

Supply 2 Location Group has agreed a lease on warehouse units five and six at Franchise Street, Wednesbury.

Commercial property consultants Burley Browne were appointed as retained letting agents following a successful sale campaign of the same property in the summer of 2022 and negotiated terms with the occupiers on the basis of a new letting.

The property offers well-presented, modern warehouse accommodation, with a self-contained yard which is set behind a secure gated entrance. The building has a gross internal floor area of just under 6,000 sq ft.

Supply 2 Location Group chief executive James Williams said: "We are delighted to have finalised negotiations through Burley Browne on our new Midlands depot from where we are looking forward to supporting our clients in the expanding film and broadcast production sector.

“The site will also operate as the centre depot for the new S2L Group engineering division. This strategic location also completed our plan to provide a national network of regional distribution hubs across the UK which allows us to provide a highly efficient integrated service capability for the film production community infrastructure."

Ben Nicholson, senior associate director of Burley Browne, said: “This is a great example of the agency services Burley Browne can offer. Back in early 2022 we became involved with the property and concluded a sale to the current owners. They then retained us as letting agents.