Eyes on future growth after key appointments at leading Midlands packaging company

By John Corser

A leading independent pallets and packaging company has further strengthened its senior team as it continues to grow its West Midlands operation.

Tom Bratby and Neil Benbow

Wednesbury-based Nicklin Transit Packaging has appointed Tom Bratby as head of operations while Neil Benbow has joined the company as head of sales.

Having worked in manufacturing for almost 30 years, Mr Bratby brings a wealth of experience to the role and will be responsible for optimising the company’s operational efficiency, enhancing its production capabilities, and supporting the senior management team to implement strategic initiatives to drive growth and profitability.

David Nicklin, chief executive and owner of Nicklin Transit Packaging, said: “Tom has a real understanding of the manufacturing sector and comes to Nicklin with a track record of success, demonstrating strong leadership skills and an ability to implement process improvements and drive positive change.”

Mr Bratby said Tom said: “It is fantastic to be joining a business with the reputation of Nicklin and I am looking forward to working with the rest of the team and using my experience to support the company’s vision of innovation and continuous improvement across all their operations.”

Mr Benbow is a highly experienced sales executive with almost 30 years’ experience across a wide range of sectors, most recently leading the UK sales team for a leading agricultural equipment supplier.

Mr Nicklin said: “Neil joins us following a distinguished career in sales leadership, having successfully delivered exceptional results in his previous roles. He comes with strong sector experience and his customer-centric approach will play a pivotal role in helping us achieve our growth ambitions.”

Mr Benbow added: “I am looking forward to working alongside Nicklin’s experienced sales team and leveraging my experience to help build new strategic partnerships and provide innovative solutions for Nicklin’s customers.”

Nicklin Transit Packaging is a an independent UK packaging company for transit and transport packaging requirements. It has been manufacturing and supplying timber and corrugated cardboard packaging products since 1913.

Business Picks
John Corser

By John Corser

Business Reporter

Express & Star Business Editor at head office, Wolverhampton. Welcomes all news of companies and business organisations.

