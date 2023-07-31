Higgs ranked in Chambers Review

Craig Ridge

Seven practice areas and 11 lawyers have been highlighted by the annual report, which is compiled by 200 research analysts who collect thousands of responses from clients, mainly from in-depth interviews, to produce the guide to the best law firms and individual solicitors in the UK.

Brierley Hill-based Higgs’ high net worth team is listed as Band 1 – the highest ranking – in the Midlands in the 2023 guide, with partner Craig Ridge, who heads up the contentious probate and trusts team, also ranked Band 1 in the Midlands for private wealth dispute work.

Clients praised Craig for his outstanding expertise. Clients told the Review: "Craig is my number one go-to for any private client disputes. His advice is very valuable to clients and he has achieved some great outcomes for them. You are able to call on someone that is very experienced."

Another added: "Craig Ridge is superb. I could not recommend him highly enough for the most complex of matters as well as something that may be less complex legally, as his empathy with clients and other lawyers is outstanding."

The practice was ranked as Band 1 in the Wolverhampton and Black Country region for its family and matrimonial work. Head of family law, Phillip Barnsley, listed as Band 2, was cited as maintaining “an excellent practice in financial remedy disputes and settlements. He has experience in mandates involving prenuptial agreements and overseas assets”.

The Review’s rankings of West Midlands legal practices placed Higgs’ business services team in Band 1 for its corporate/mergers and acquisitions: SME/owner-managed businesses, with John Heaton Head of Business Services ranked as Band 1. Richard Griffiths was ranked Band 2 and Jamie Partington Band 3.

Also highly ranked in the West Midlands practices are Higgs’ employment, litigation and real estate teams, with Tim Jones, Julia Lowe and Matt Dudley cited for their expertise.

In the Midlands, Higgs’ personal injury team was ranked as Band 1 and was described as “really carving out a reputation as leading personal injury lawyers”. Lawyer Andy Shaw listed as Band 1 and described as “very innovative”, while Clare Burnell was ranked Band 2. The clinical negligence team was ranked as Band 3, with lawyer Clare Langford also highlighted as Band 3 and described as “really efficient”.

Employment law expert Tim Jones was also one of only a handful of lawyers highlighted in the UK-wide mediators category.

Nick Taylor, managing partner, said: “I’m proud of the fantastic team we have at Higgs LLP, who all, without exception, provide a first-class service to our clients across the board.