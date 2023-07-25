Industrial site back on the market

The property at Northgate Way

The property at Northgate Way, Aldridge, Walsall, was previously occupied by Imperial Bathrooms which ceased trading in January.

Neil Bennett and Dane O'Hara of Leonard Curtis were appointed administrators of Imperial Bathrooms on January 31.

While the company ceased trading prior to the administration, with the loss of all jobs, an immediate sale by the administrators of certain assets of the business to IBC Products, secured the future of the brand.

However, the property the company operated from in Northgate Way, Aldridge, did not form part of the asset sale to IBC Products.

Watling Real Estate was subsequently appointed by the administrators to sell the property.

The property comprises a vacant freehold industrial/warehouse premises of 29,822 sq. ft. on a sizable 1.67 acre site, within an established industrial location less than four miles from the M6, M6 Toll Road and A5 Trunk Road.

Toby O’Sullivan, director at Watling Real Estate, said: “We expect significant interest in this property from industrial occupiers, investors and developers alike. The property offers excellent asset management and redevelopment opportunities subject to planning, given its strategic industrial location and large site area.”