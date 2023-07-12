Bond Wolfe celebrates 40th anniversary

Gurpreet Bassi, James Mattin and Bobby Bassi

Friends and colleagues from across the property world attended the celebration on July 4.

Co-founder and chairman Paul Bassi welcomed guests and delivered a brief history of Bond Wolfe’s four decades of success and growth.

He also paid tribute to his former partner Rory Daly, who died after a long illness last year.

Mr Bassi took the opportunity to announce that he and finance director Marcus Daly will retain an advisory and strategic role, leaving the day-to-day operations to the next generation.

This includes Bond Wolfe chief executive Gurpreet Bassi, managing director James Mattin, chief investment officer Bobby Bassi, Bond Wolfe Media managing director Craig Upton and Richard Turner, head of property management, who now have £3 billion under management.

Bringing things up to date, Mr Bassi also advised that Bassi Capital backed the management buy-out of the real estate restructuring team of Avison Young earlier this year, creating Watling Real Estate, with offices in London, Birmingham, Manchester, Leeds and Bristol.

Mr Bassi made it clear that Bond Wolfe was still on the look-out for new opportunities.

Aside from the cut and thrust of four decades of business, Mr Bassi also reflected on the impact of the Bond Wolfe Charitable Trust, and in particular its role in founding and supporting Sandwell Valley School in West Bromwich, educating and training vulnerable young people.

Mr Bassi said: “We were delighted that so many people were able to join us for this landmark event, reflecting on how we got here over the past 40 years, and looking ahead to where we are going.

“At the same time, it gave us the opportunity to say a heartfelt thank-you to the many people who have worked with us along the way.