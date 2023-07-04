Promotion to chief operating officer at Evolution Claims Management

Martin Thompson

Mr Thompson, who joined Evolution in January 2022 as head of operations, joins the board of directors at the tech-based Oldbury firm as it implements plans to continue to increase both its revenues and its client base.

He joined from Davies Group, where he was strategic accounts associate director. He has wide experience of working in the insurance industry built up over an 18-year career, including eight years with Direct Group as operations manager.

Mr Thompson said: “I am delighted to be promoted to chief operating officer at a time when there are several exciting technology and digital projects under way which will benefit our growing client base.

“We have a great team at Evolution and I look forward to being part of the drive to generate further success.”

Launched in 2016 and privately owned, Evolution was set up to deliver industry leading customer- experience in claims management and building repairs for leading insurance brands.

Billed as “an honest, transparent partner” for insurance companies, Evolution offers a fixed fee model whereby their charges remain the same regardless of the repair value.

Chief executive Darren Cooper said: “We are delighted to appoint Martin to the role of COO on the back of his leading role in successfully delivering improved operational performance during a period of rapid growth for Evolution.

“In his new role, Martin will continue to head up the operational teams and will sit on the company’s board of directors to help lead the company into its bright future.”