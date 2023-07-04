Jobs boost as business leader marks 35 years

Susan Marlow

Susan Marlow, managing director of IT solutions provider Minster Micro Computers, is marking three-and-a-half decades after joining the firm as a software engineer in 1988, becoming a director 1995, and sole owner in 2019.

Her business milestone comes as the Worcester Road-based firm prepares to add to its team of 22 with six further technical, project management and administration roles before the end of this year.

Susan Marlow said: “It’s a really big moment to have reached 35 years here at Minster Micro but more than anything, I am proud of the reputation we have worked hard to build and the employment opportunities we have been able to offer.

“Over the years we have taken Minster Micro from a traditional IT firm into a forward-thinking technology provider which supports our customers and partners to become leaders in their own sectors.

“Never losing sight of the fact we are a family business, we live by a really clear set of values that we hold ourselves close to.

“Moving forward we have some really exciting projects coming up, including stepping into some more specialised areas within the IT sector. Those constant steps forward are vital to me and our team, many of whom have been with us for decades and shared in our success.

“To be expanding our team even further this year represents yet another successful chapter for us. We have clients across the UK but are a business with its history wedded in Worcestershire. We want to keep talent and exceptional people here in the county.”

Minster Micro Computers has more than 40 years’ experience of supporting a range of businesses and sectors.