Investment advisory business changes hands

Michael Cantwell of RMT Accountants andBusiness Advisors, who advised Aroma Global on the acquisition, with Anne Sajeev Kochumman of Aroma Global

Aroma Global has bought Wolverhampton-headquartered MitonOptimal Portfolio Management (UK) for an undisclosed sum as part of the group’s continuing diversification into new markets and sectors.

Aroma is looking to increase the size of the MitonOptimal team and expand the range of services the business provides as part of its growth strategy for its new acquisition.

Founded in Dubai in 1997, Aroma Global employs around 6,000 people around the world, has an annual turnover of around £250 million and has been active in the UK since 2013.

Its interests range from construction, film production, plantations and organic farming through to real estate, hospitality and the Fragrant Nature chain of luxury hotels and resorts across the Indian peninsula.

MitonOptimal Portfolio Management (UK) provides investment advisory services to both corporate and individual clients on a fully-regulated basis, as well as a range of other personal finance services.

Michael Cantwell, Ayden De Beer and Rachel Warriner of RMT Accountants and Business Advisors advised the Aroma Global management team on the acquisition of MitonOptimal Portfolio Management (UK).

Anne Sajeev Kochumman of Aroma Global said: "Our long-term success has been built on taking the time to establish firm foundations in every sector into which we’ve diversified before going on to use this as a base for growth, and we’ll be looking to do the same with MitonOptimal in the UK financial services sector.

“The business is very well-respected in its field, has a highly-skilled team which we will be looking to expand and has the potential to grow significantly in a number of different directions.

“Moving into the UK financial services sector has been a long-term ambition for us and we have a range of ideas for how we’re going to enhance our presence in it in the years to come.

“The support and advice provided by the RMT team has been excellent and this acquisition is the first part of what we expect to be a long and successful relationship.”

Michael Cantwell, head of corporate finance at RMT Accountants and Business Advisors, adds: “Aroma Global has an impressive heritage of more than 25 years of building a successful presence in each new sector that it has entered and this acquisition is the result of a clear, long-term strategy to move into a sector where it sees a range of new opportunities.