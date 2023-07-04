Ecobat powers through the sustainability challenge

EV chargers at Ecobat’s Darlaston site are powered by energy recovered from recycled batteries

The Darlaston-based company employs over 85 staff in the UK alone.

Its EV battery diagnosis and disassembly centre at Crescent Works Industrial Park, Willenhall Road, opened in January 2021 and has already repaired, re-engineered or recycled more than 5,500 batteries, in partnership with vehicle and equipment manufacturers.

Ecobat collects EV batteries, including end-of-life, damaged, defective and critical units, from all around the UK.

Once on-site, batteries are analysed for state of health and discharged prior to re-engineering or recycling.

The power from this discharge process is entirely captured and deployed within the facility, including the new EV charging points.

Elliott Ethridge, vice president of global sales at Ecobat Solutions, explained: “When we welcome customers to site, they are invited to charge their electric vehicles with energy derived from the very batteries we are recycling. Energy capture is an integrated part of our system and it’s yet another demonstration of circularity in action here at Ecobat.”

Such circularity of resource is typical of the approach at Ecobat Solutions, which has also begun first-stage recycling of end-of-life battery cells and modules in the UK. This means that output fractions, which contain elements such as nickel, cobalt and lithium, can be returned to the supply chain in place of mined materials.

Circularity and sustainability are a defining part of what Ecobat does globally as a recycler. The company has recently published its 2022 Sustainability Report, showing Ecobat’s determination to provide not only economic value but also environmental and social value. Ecobat’s long-term approach includes setting targets and taking actionable steps that address global sustainability challenges, as well as reflecting on opportunities to improve through innovation and product development.