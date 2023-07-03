Chamber welcomes global leader to patron group

Sarah Moorhouse, Black Country Chamber CEO and Gail Arnold visit the tam at ASSA ABLOY

A former Chamber Platinum Group member, ASSA ABLOY, has now joined some of the region’s biggest names to become the chamber’s latest patron.

Willenhall-based ASSA ABLOY is the first manufacturing business to join as a Patron Group member

The company, based in School Street, recently hosted Mayor of the West Midlands, Andy Street and MP for Walsall North, Eddie Hughes for a behind-the-scenes tour of its state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities which produces door and window hardware and systems, access control solutions and services, visits organised by the team at the chamber.

ASSA ABLOY’S chief operating officer Jeanette McFarland said: “We have a long-standing relationship with the Black Country Chamber of Commerce and see becoming a patron as a great opportunity to work together to enhance our profile locally.

“We have always valued the opportunities provided by the chamber to network with like-minded organisations and the ability to influence policies.”

Gail Arnold, head of premium membership at the chamber, said: “I am delighted to welcome ASSA ABLOY to the Patron Group, I have worked with them for many years now and they join some of the Black Country’s biggest firms on the expanding list of Patrons which include Walsall College, Merry Hill and global entertainment company, AEG.

"Collectively, our patrons are well-known organisations that hold years of experience supporting people and businesses across the region to develop, support and play a leading role in driving productivity and growth.