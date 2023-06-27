New non-executive director for GMS

GMS Group CEO Neil Male, left, welcomes new non-executive director Dave Cutts

Dave Cutts has joined the board of Tividale-based GMS having worked for Jaguar Land Rover for 36 years in security and prevention, latterly in the position of global fire protection manager with responsibility for all JLR facilities operated worldwide by the leading car brand.

He retired from JLR in 2021 and set up DC Consultancy, which advises businesses on fire safety by assessing sites, identifying potential hazards and recommending suitable safety measures to mitigate risks. He holds extensive fire safety qualifications and affiliations, including BS5839 Part 1 for designing fire alarm systems.

In his role with GMS, Mr Cutts will advise clients on safety and prevention issues as a complementary service to the growing suite of security services. He had previously worked with GMS on their services for JLR and its sites, including gate supervision and CCTV monitoring.

He said: "It is fantastic to join GMS as I have been impressed with their work during my time with JLR and have seen their reputation build as they provide new services for an increasing range of clients. The fire safety responsibilities for businesses continue to grow so there is huge potential out there for GMS to offer high quality prevention services, which I look forward to helping them to realise.”

GMS has built a reputation as an innovative group of security specialist companies, delivering practical solutions based on trust, integrity and reliability through joined-up services. The company employs 500 staff delivering security solutions across the UK for leading brands including JLR, Aston Martin, CEMEX UK, Neovia, Kerry Foods and Avison Young.

Chief executive Neil Male said: “We are delighted to have Dave join us as his sector knowledge and business background will help shape our offering around fire prevention and develop growth plans for the future, especially in our technology division. Dave is very experienced and has a strong reputation in our sector, so we look forward to working with him as GMS continues to grow.”

The new appointment comes on the back of the appointment of Chris Tattersall to head the GMS technology division earlier this year. Drawing upon more than 20 years’ experience working in the electronic security and life safety sectors, Chris joined on the back of increased market interest in tech-driven solutions, having previously worked on the JLR contract with Dave Cutts and his team.

Other progress has seen Colliers, a global leader in corporate real estate services and investment management, appoint GMS as its West Midlands partner for security services at landmark sites including Birmingham Wholesale Market, along with shopping centres, car parks and industrial estates.