New chief for water services group

Charley Maher

She will replace Phil Newland at the helm of the group, following his decision to step down from his role at the Walsall-based company earlier in the year.

Established in 1853 and employing over 3,000 people nationally and overseas, South Staffordshire operates two regulated water companies in South Staffs Water and Cambridge Water and also offers a range of non-regulated services and products to essential services operators and markets.

The group has annual turnover of £300 million across its 14 businesses.

Charley joins from the YTL Group where she held a number of positions across YTL’s companies including chief commercial officer at Wessex Water Group, managing director of water and wastewater retailer water2business and customer billing company Pelican Business Services, as well as non-executive director positions at renewable energy business GENeco and lifecycle construction and operations business Turnbull.

Steve Johnson, non-executive chairman of South Staffordshire, said: “Alongside the board, I am delighted to welcome Charley to the South Staffordshire Plc Group. Charley brings a wealth of relatable experience and achievement in leadership roles in both regulated and non-regulated businesses within a wider group environment and is a key appointment for our group as we continue to grow and expand into new services and sectors.

“We look forward to Charley joining us in September, as she and our wider executive team continue to drive the group’s strategy forward to deliver for our clients, employees and wider community. I’d also like to take this opportunity to thank Phil for what has been an outstanding commitment and contribution to the success of the group over the last 21 years, and to wish him every success in the future.”

Charley Maher added: “I’m delighted to be joining the South Staffordshire Plc Group, a diverse, yet interconnected group of businesses with positive ambitions for the future.