Award for international moving company

WOLVERHAMPTON COPYRIGHT MNA MEDIA TIM THURSFIELD 08/06/23.The Express & Star Business Awards 2023, held at Wolverhampton Racecourse..Gary Burke and brother Chris Burke from Burke Bros..

The Wolverhampton company was also a finalist in the Express & Star Business Awards in the family business of the year category.

The national award is in recognition of the services the business has provided to major companies since starting in 1982 including moving many corporate employees and their families on behalf of a range of organisations, including relocation companies, embassies, airlines, banks and oil companies.

The winners were determined through a rigorous process.

GAE is one of the world’s leading online resources for locating specialist advisers for the services required by businesses, investors and individuals around the world.

Burke Bros Moving Group were also finalists for the family business of the year 2022 award with the Black Country Chamber of Commerce.

Managing director Gary Burke said: “We continue to feel proud that we receive such ongoing recognition not only in our own industry but amongst our local business community. Globally, we kicked off 2023 by successfully becoming the first moving company to receive PAS2060 certification for being fully carbon neutral by measuring and offsetting all carbon emissions across Scope 1, 2 and all 15 categories in Scope 3. Having access to a global audience means we have been able to promote the work of a West Midlands company across the world.”

Burke Bros are looking to develop further and are building their teams with various positions being created in both their sales office and international department.