Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Strand Hardware improves on time deliveries

By John CorserBusiness PicksPublished:

Architectural ironmongery specialist Strand Hardware has improved its on time orders in the last year.

Operations director Jo Wallis
Operations director Jo Wallis

Its on time, in full average improved to 99.54 per cent – ahead of its target of 98 per cent.

Operations director Jo Walls said that customer service was Walsall-based Strand’s differential.

“Operating within a business-to-business environment, we talk to all sorts of prospective customers and clients: from architects and developers to architectural ironmongers and installers. Every person will have different levels of knowledge which may require varying advice and support. Fortunately, we have an experienced team with extensive knowledge across the business.

“Our customer service starts with that first contact, carefully listening to what a customer wants to achieve and asking the right questions to guide them to the best possible solutions. We work within a highly technical industry which makes this process all the more important and we always aim to undertake this in a polite and friendly way. Many of our customers have been with us since Strand Hardware was founded more than 30 years ago. These close working relationships are built on trust – underpinned by great customer service," she explained.

Strand Hardware,which was formed in 1991, measures its performance against rigorous targets to ‘add value’ to the sale of its specialist hardware for doors and windows.

It had a 100 per cent company recommendation rating from its annual client survey.

Strand had no major non-conformance reports raised by British Assessment Bureau during its annual audit.

The company was established by the late Jonathan Franks. His daughter, Catherine Franks, is now company chairman.

It supplies high-quality window and door hardware, combining locally manufactured products with sole UK distribution for top European brands including Athmer and Antipanic.

Business Picks
John Corser

By John Corser

Business Reporter

Express & Star Business Editor at head office, Wolverhampton. Welcomes all news of companies and business organisations.

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News