Strand Hardware improves on time deliveries

Operations director Jo Wallis

Its on time, in full average improved to 99.54 per cent – ahead of its target of 98 per cent.

Operations director Jo Walls said that customer service was Walsall-based Strand’s differential.

“Operating within a business-to-business environment, we talk to all sorts of prospective customers and clients: from architects and developers to architectural ironmongers and installers. Every person will have different levels of knowledge which may require varying advice and support. Fortunately, we have an experienced team with extensive knowledge across the business.

“Our customer service starts with that first contact, carefully listening to what a customer wants to achieve and asking the right questions to guide them to the best possible solutions. We work within a highly technical industry which makes this process all the more important and we always aim to undertake this in a polite and friendly way. Many of our customers have been with us since Strand Hardware was founded more than 30 years ago. These close working relationships are built on trust – underpinned by great customer service," she explained.

Strand Hardware,which was formed in 1991, measures its performance against rigorous targets to ‘add value’ to the sale of its specialist hardware for doors and windows.

It had a 100 per cent company recommendation rating from its annual client survey.

Strand had no major non-conformance reports raised by British Assessment Bureau during its annual audit.

The company was established by the late Jonathan Franks. His daughter, Catherine Franks, is now company chairman.