Trading estate fully let

Saltbrook aerial

Mercia Real Estate has been continuing to attract businesses to the industrial trading estate which provides 60,353 sq ft of accommodation.

The last two remaining units on the site have been let to Oakes Leisure, which has taken Unit 12, and existing tenants Ferre UK who have have taken Unit 15 in addition to another unit on site.

The estate is located in an established industrial area known as The Hayes and is situated on Saltbrook Road, just off the main A458 between Halesowen and Stourbridge.

Access to Junction 3 of the M5 Motorway is approximately six miles east, whilst the A458, A4036 and A456 provide good access to Birmingham city centre, the Black Country and Worcestershire.

The site forms part of MRE’s expanding nation-wide development programme of industrial sites and continues a successful development programme across the UK.

Marta Langman, Asset and Estate Manager for Aquarius, part of Mercia Real Estate said “The refurbishment and improvements were undertaken as part of our active management programme. We are thrilled to have let these last two remaining units and welcome Oakes Leisure Ltd and Ferre UK Limited to Saltbrook Estate.