Crowe head of manufacturing receives national award

Johnathan Dudley of Crowe

Johnathan Dudley, who is based at Oldbury, has been awarded the 2023-2024 “Value to Others” award by Mindshop.

The annual award is presented by the Mindshop organisation to one of its members for providing “Value to Others”, the philosophy at the core of the organisation, and recognition for one individual with a long record of subscribing to those values.

Mr Dudley joined Mindshop in 1999 and has been a keen advocate of its comprehensive business advisory support programme which gives professional advisors such as him the tools to help their clients.

Mindshop is a model which empowers business leaders and advisors with the tools, proven strategic methodologies, global peer-networking opportunities and experienced coaching support needed to fast-track their growth, profit and personal development objectives.

Mr Dudley joined the firm 35 years ago and is now head of manufacturing at Crowe UK. He is an ICAEW Council member, chair of the ICAEW West Midlands regional strategy board and a director of Black Country Chamber of Commerce.

He said: “I am particularly proud and humbled to receive this award as it cuts right to the heart of what Mindshop is about.

“It is a key part of my work as an advisor to clients, whether board members or managers, and as a coach and mentor to support them in what they do and help them to realise their goals, whether business or personal.

“I have a 35-year success record in helping businesses and individuals and I love making a difference.

“And for those who will be watching the Ashes or ‘The Hundred’ this summer, I am an accountant but my clients will tell you that I’m much more than that.