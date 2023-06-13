Chamber's awards return in autumn

Winners at the 2022 awards

The best of Black Country talent, tenacity and transformation will be celebrated on Thursday, November 9.

Entries and nominations have just opened for the awards which are in their 22nd year and will once again be held at Wolverhampton Racecourse,.

Sarah Moorhouse, the chamber's chief executive, said: “This is a fantastic opportunity to showcase the innovative, successful, and high-performing businesses that are located right across our region.

“With a wide range of categories on offer, our 2023 Business Awards will offer recognition to a range of sectors and business approaches, which all contribute to driving forward growth and investment across the area, as well as celebrate the region’s talent and tenacity.”

“There is a huge appetite for our awards gala night which are only possible because of local business support. I would like to thank all the sponsors involved again this year.”

The awards are free to enter for both chamber members and non-members.

Details can be found at blackcountrychamber.co.uk/business-awards