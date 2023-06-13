Builder's new £7m development

The Kinlet is one of the home styles on the development

Stourbridge-based Kendrick Homes is moving into the area for the first time in over three decades with its Newton Grange scheme in Keresley, which will offer a mix of two, three and four-bedroom properties.

The homes start from £264,950.

“This is the first time we’ve built in Coventry, and we are really excited about what Newton Grange will bring to local buyers,” explained Adam Cadman, marketing manager at Kendrick Homes.

“All the properties have been designed in keeping with the local area and carry a lot of our trademark characteristics and high-quality internal fittings. They will also feature solar panels to ensure the homes are as environmentally friendly as they can be, as well as helping combat the huge rises in energy costs we are seeing.

“Kerseley is a lovely little village on the outskirts of Coventry. This is a rare opportunity for people to move here and enjoy great community spirit, whilst still being able to commute to two major city centres and two airports."

Every home on Newton Grange has been created by Kendrick Homes’ in-house design team.

A show home will be ready to view in October.