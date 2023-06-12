IoT continues partnership with start-up club

Georgina Barnard, left, with Alison Trinder

The club, celebrating its fifth anniversary in 2023, helps dozens of businesses to launch and grow every year, with the major education site in Dudley playing host to many experienced business professionals who are invited along to share their skills and expertise with new business owners.

Georgina Barnard, managing director at the Black Country and Marches Institute of Technology said, “We are delighted to be supporting the Chamber on this popular and important initiative again for another year.

“Initiatives such as the chamber’s start-up business club, led by Alison Trinder, provides much needed help and support with all aspects of running a new business.

“Our employer-led institute of technology has already formed strong relationships with many organisations of all sizes, and businesses benefiting from the state-of-the-art facilities available in our new multi-million-pound facility.

“We’re really proud of the close relationship we already have with the chamber, and we are looking forward to continuing our work with more local entrepreneurs to help them achieve business growth.”

From networking opportunities to one-to-one business advice, marketing support and savings on essential business tools, the start-up business club helps small businesses to the next level, it has helped over 200 businesses since its inception in 2018 and offers a one-stop-shop for business advice, personal development training and marketing, all as part of a vibrant networking community.

The club also delivers a number of events and masterclasses where entrepreneurs and new business owners can meet and network and hear from experienced businesspeople. In addition, it also provides two years’ worth of business support.

The driving force behind the club is the experienced business relationship manager Alison Trinder.

Alison has more than 30 years of experience in establishing and maintaining strong business relationships, she said: “Small businesses are the beating heart of the UK economy, bringing in around half of the turnover in our country's private sector.

"I am very grateful to Georgina and the team at the IOT for their continued support."