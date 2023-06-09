Teepee Electrical boss named in top 100

Steve Clarke

Steve Clarke, who has been running Teepee Electrical in Bloxwich for nearly 20 years, was named in The Manufacturer’s Top 100,

The national award is designed to showcase the innovators, leaders, and rising stars in the sector.

The former engineering apprentice received the accolade in front of 200 people at the Birmingham National Exhibition Centre, with judges praising the way he has led the cable harness, wiring looms and panel assemblies specialist to £3 million in sales and a second production facility in Aldridge.

Under his astute leadership, the company has diversified from supplying niche complex projects to offering medium and high-volume supply, also delivering cable assemblies to second tier UK automotive companies and direct to the original equipment manufacturers for the first time.

This has bolstered existing business with the rail sector, electric vehicles, coach and bus and vehicle converters, such as ambulances, police cars and fire engines.

“I’m very flattered to be named as one of the Top 100 manufacturing professionals in the UK, especially considering the amazing talent and business leaders that were present,” explained Mr Clarke, who took over Teepee Electrical from his father in 2004.

“This award is all about my amazing team. You are only as good as the people in your business, and we have some of the very best and this is helping us grow and take advantage of new opportunities in the automotive and electrification sectors.”

He continued: “We are also very passionate about the expertise we have in Black Country manufacturing and I’m planning to use this title and the profile to showcase the region’s industrial capabilities.”

Steve’s management style is very much leading by example, and this has created a strong culture of teamwork within its 52-strong workforce, many of whom have been with the business for 20 years.

In fact, one of its eldest members of staff is Vic Sutton, a 90-year-old expert calibration engineer who loves Teepee Electrical so much, he is still doing three days per week on the shopfloor.