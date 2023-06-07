Spillard targets £1m opportunity

Spillard Safety System is showcasing the new system

Spillard Safety Systems, of Four Ashes, near Wolverhampton, will be showcasing its AI human detection system for the first time and is expecting it to generate more than £1 million in sales over the next 12 months.

The new technology replaces traditional systems by simply identifying humans through their shape, form, and characteristics, delivering audible and visual alerts to the machine operator when a person enters a predetermined restricted, exclusion zone.

This will eliminate previous frustrations where existing measures would detect everything from boulders and structures to machines and vehicles, sending incessant warnings to drivers who often choose to ignore them.

Plantworx is running at Peterborough from Tuesday, June 13 to June 15. Sp[illard will be on stand B-BA3,

Spillard’s AI HDS is already proving hugely successful with more plant companies, tier one contractors and infrastructure clients all choosing to fit it to machines in a bid to improve safety, prevent accidents and boost operator efficiency.

This includes names such as Flannery Plant Hire, Buckingham Group, Clancy, Balfour Beatty, Costain, JN Bentley, Morgan Sindall, Anglian Water, Highways England and HS2.

“Plantworx 2023 is a great place to showcase disruptive technology to the plant and construction sector and that’s what we’ll be doing on one of our biggest stands yet,” explained Pete Spillard, managing director of Spillard Safety Systems.

“Our AI human detection system is changing our industry for the better and has already been deployed in tens of sites across the UK, protecting workforces and improving working conditions.

“We will have a Flannery excavator – fitted with our technology – at the exhibition and visitors can come and enjoy a demonstration and talk through the benefits of using the system and how easy it is to fit on equipment and vehicles. Operator training is also easy to complete.”

Spillard Safety Systems’ HDS is unique in that once the algorithm detects human shape, data is presented in three ways.

Firstly, the operator is notified on a clear zonal display and using spoken word, and then an external speaker will tell the human to ‘move away’ to a safe distance.

Safety managers can also receive instant information if the HDS is connected to SpillardLive, a cloud-based platform that captures and streams real time video and analytics simultaneously from multiple cameras.

This information and footage can then be used for training and further investigation/predictive behaviour.

Mr Spillard added: “Our video telematics data gives visual verification to what is happening when human detection is made. In addition, high idling, excessive fuel burn, shock related braking or acceleration events can also be measured and verified.

“Operators and project managers can then make informed decisions on what needs to change on site to make them safer and to reduce all-round costs.

“Our HDS is fitted on more than 500 different machines across the UK and this figure will quadruple over the next year.