Business development manager joins Higgs

By John Corser

A skilled business development professional with extensive experience in the legal sector has joined law firm Higgs.

Liz Cole

Liz Cole is a new addition to the business development team at the award-winning Brierley Hill firm.

In her new role at Higgs, she will spend half her time working with the business services department, assisting them with building relationships with established business partners and looking for new opportunities.

The remainder of her time will be split between the personal injury and clinical negligence team and general business development.

Liz, from Nottingham, said the variety of the role and Higgs’ culture attracted her to the job.

“I am delighted to have joined Higgs and I have had an excellent welcome,” she said.

“I was impressed by the firm’s people and culture. There is a really nice work ethos. Higgs genuinely values both its clients and its people, which is very refreshing.

“The role is extremely varied and there are some exciting opportunities to collaborate with some really worthwhile partners.

“I’m looking forward to throwing myself into networking opportunities and working on building new relationships.”

Nick Taylor, managing partner at Higgs, said: “We’re delighted to welcome Liz to Higgs. She is a vastly experienced individual who brings huge knowledge to the business development team.

“This is a new role for the firm which will benefit our clients as well as the business.”

John Corser

By John Corser

Business Reporter

Express & Star Business Editor at head office, Wolverhampton. Welcomes all news of companies and business organisations.

