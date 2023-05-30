Weatherite promotes engineer to sales director

Michael Boyles

Michael Boyles, aged 46, has been promoted to sales director, where he will drive sales strategy and manage a team of ten, consisting of direct sales, agents and support personnel. He will continue to further expand business opportunities whilst overseeing the company’s key accounts including JLP, Waitrose, Tesco and M&S.

Michael, who has been a sales and applications engineer for the past five years, has been instrumental in winning business in new markets and been successful in supplying the poultry air conditioning marketplace in the Middle East. Michael will also continue to manage Weatherite’s sales agents in Scotland and London.

He said “I’m delighted with my promotion and excited about the company’s future growth.

“Weatherite is a great company, filled with talented design and sales & applications engineers and exciting new products and opportunities across a multitude of industries. We’ve got an exciting period ahead with a re-structed team and lots on the agenda. My next plan is to expand into the consultant specifying sector.”

Prior to joining Weatherite Air Conditioning in 2018, Michael was a director at IPT Technologies and EcoAirBox based in Bromsgrove.