Tara Group event raises mental health awareness

Keri Blue, Richard Williams, Matt Curry and Paul Lofthouse

On May 15, to mark Mental Health Awareness Week which ran to May 21, employees were invited to a pop-up barber shop at Tara Group’s headquarters on Chasetown High Street for a free haircut and a safe space to talk about mental health.

Research by the Office for National Statistics shows that mental health concerns are extremely pressing for those within construction as workers in the industry are three times more likely to take their own life than workers in other fields.

This initiative comes at a time when the Tara Group is accelerating plans for companywide mental health support.

Earlier this year, to mark Blue Monday in January, Tara Group partnered with the Lighthouse Club – a charity providing financial and emotional support to the construction community.

Employees from Tara Group companies Cameron Homes, Keon Homes and Chasetown Civil Engineering were visited by the charity’s ‘Help Inside the Hard Hat’ tour, as it delivered a positive message of support and guidance to eight of the group’s active construction sites across the region.

As part of this continued partnership, the Lighthouse Club has been delivering a key development course to Tara Group Directors and Senior Managers over the last few weeks to equip them with the knowledge, skills, and tools to confidently navigate mental health challenges within the workplace and effectively manage and support employees.

Once completed, a further course will rollout to all employees as an introduction to looking after their mental health, maintaining wellbeing, and providing confidence to support others who may be experiencing a mental health issue.