Redevelopment work starts at industrial estate in Wednesbury

By John CorserWednesburyBusiness PicksPublished: Comments

Mercia Real Estate has started work on the redevelopment of an industrial park in Wednesbury.

How the new warehouse will look
How the new warehouse will look

A detailed planning application for GWS Trading Estate in Leabrook Road was approved last year.

The project will see the demolition of existing buildings and construction of a new 6,100 sq metre commercial unit. The property will comprise a single Grade A distribution warehouse totalling 65,000 sq ft incorporating ground and first floor ancillary office accommodation.

Samuel Clark, chief executive of Mercia Real Estate, said: “The commencement of the construction of this building in a prime Black Country location is testament to our confidence in the local market where there remains a lack of new build accommodation.

"When this building completes in December this year, we expect it to be one of only a handful of new mid-box buildings available across the whole of the Black Country where there remains significant demand from local occupiers.”

John Corser

By John Corser

Business Reporter

Express & Star Business Editor at head office, Wolverhampton. Welcomes all news of companies and business organisations.

