Redevelopment work starts at industrial estate in Wednesbury

A detailed planning application for GWS Trading Estate in Leabrook Road was approved last year.
The project will see the demolition of existing buildings and construction of a new 6,100 sq metre commercial unit. The property will comprise a single Grade A distribution warehouse totalling 65,000 sq ft incorporating ground and first floor ancillary office accommodation.
Samuel Clark, chief executive of Mercia Real Estate, said: “The commencement of the construction of this building in a prime Black Country location is testament to our confidence in the local market where there remains a lack of new build accommodation.
"When this building completes in December this year, we expect it to be one of only a handful of new mid-box buildings available across the whole of the Black Country where there remains significant demand from local occupiers.”