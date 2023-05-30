Redevelopment work starts at industrial estate in Wednesbury

How the new warehouse will look

A detailed planning application for GWS Trading Estate in Leabrook Road was approved last year.

The project will see the demolition of existing buildings and construction of a new 6,100 sq metre commercial unit. The property will comprise a single Grade A distribution warehouse totalling 65,000 sq ft incorporating ground and first floor ancillary office accommodation.

Samuel Clark, chief executive of Mercia Real Estate, said: “The commencement of the construction of this building in a prime Black Country location is testament to our confidence in the local market where there remains a lack of new build accommodation.