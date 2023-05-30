Manufacturing events unite at NEC

The event comes as 99 per cent of manufacturers surveyed think the UK needs an industrial strategy to support sector growth and the green transition.

Manufacturing and Engineering Week will celebrate the best of the sector on June 7 and 8 as part of a range of sector events that will highlight the value of the industry to UK GDP. More than 8,000 are expected to attend.

Hosted in Birmingham, at the centre of UK manufacturing, the two-day event will focus on the future of the sector and its ambition to grow to 15 per cent of GDP as part of an industrial strategy led by a major report from Make UK, the manufacturing sector’s representative body.

The event, organised by the Nineteen Group, will focus on the future of manufacturing in the UK and the levers that must be pushed to enable its growth. The event will consider the growing skills gap and the obstacles faced by businesses in reaching net zero.

Speakers include Nusrat Ghani, Minister of State at the Department for Business and Trade and Stephen Phipson, chief executive of Make UK, who will outline the body’s call for a UK industrial strategy.

Henrietta Brealey, chief executive of Greater Birmingham Chambers of Commerce, said: “Manufacturing is a critical part of the regional economy and we work directly with c.250 manufacturers through cChamber membership, so we’re really excited for M&E Week at the NEC.

“The sector is key to our region’s past, present and future, with £16 billion GVA generated by the West Midlands’ manufacturing sector for the national economy. During M&E Week manufacturing and engineering business leaders, innovators, policy makers, exhibitors and buyers from across the world will be descending on the NEC. It is an unmissable opportunity for local businesses to be part of, with many of the events free to attend.”

Haf Cennydd, portfolio director at Nineteen Group, commented: “M&E Week comes at an important time, bringing communities together to debate and discuss the current challenges faced by the sector.

“We find ourselves in a pivotal moment, with industries across the UK pulling together to create a shared agenda and move for a clear Industrial Strategy. As the sector comes together in Birmingham, the birthplace of the Industrial Revolution, we have the opportunity to address major concerns such as ongoing skills shortages and the release of the first roadmap to net zero.

"The support we’ve received from Greater Birmingham Chambers of Commerce demonstrates why the event is so important and we recognise the intrinsic role they play in uniting members from across our sector in Birmingham.”

Ian Taylor, managing director for conventions and exhibitions at the NEC, said: “It is a fantastic time to be holding M&E Week at the NEC, with an outstanding list of sector shows coming to our venue in June.

“We are proud to have facilitated valuable trading opportunities for the manufacturing and engineering industries for more than 40 years. Birmingham is known for its strong industrial heritage and as a city it is excited to play a key role in powering the economy of the future.

“The scale of the event has grown year-on-year and we know it will be a great opportunity for Birmingham businesses and those across the UK.”

Highlighting innovation is at the forefront of M&E Week. The Innovation Alley from the UK movement, Made Smarter, will showcase the new and developing technologies that will change the landscape of manufacturing over the next five to 10 years.

The NEC will host 12 events that week including Design & Engineering Expo, Smart Factory Expo, Drives and Controls and Maintec run by Nineteen Group, Automechanika and Automotive Supply Chain Forum run by Messe Frankfurt, Med-Tech Innovation Expo and TCT 3Sixty run by Rapid News Group and Subcon, The Engineer Live, Manufacturing Management Live, Machinery Live run by MA Exhibition. Visitors can access all 12 events with one free pass.