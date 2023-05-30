Cricket club and Event Cup Solutions join forces

Jack Brooks and Shoaid Bashir of Somerset CC with the ONE Planet ONE Chance reusable cup

Oldbury-based Event Cup Solutions, the company behind the ONE Planet ONE Chance reusable cup system, will provide the ground with its unique solution, enabling the club to reduce its carbon footprint further.

The reusable system encourages spectators to return their cups to specialist bins located throughout the stadium, ready for Event Cup Solutions’ on-site team to collect, prepare and return to the company’s state-of-the-art wash facility, where they are put through a specialist wash and drying process preparing them for the next match.

Spencer Bishop, media manager at Somerset County Cricket Club, said: “We feel that with the climate crisis high on everyone’s agenda, we have a responsibility to play our part in trying to offset some of the damage being inflicted on the planet, and we believe the ONE Planet ONE Chance reusable cup system is a first-class solution for our club to make a significant difference over the course of the season. We also have the greatest confidence that our members and visitors will happily do their bit to make the system work.

“More than 100,000 people will pass through the venue this season, which is a real opportunity for us to maximise Event Cup Solutions’ initiative as well as raise awareness of its benefits to our guests. We’re confident we will note a massive difference over previous years at the end of the summer, and we look forward to the response from visitors.”

The club is embarking on a communications mission to make all visitors to the ground aware of its commitment to the system, and to urge them to play their part in the scheme. The club has invested in signage throughout the ground to remind visitors to return their used cups to the cup return bins ready for collection and will further promote the initiative on its electronic scoreboards during match breaks.

John Reeves, director of Event Cup Solutions, said: “We are absolutely thrilled that Somerset has embraced the concept of our ONE Planet ONE Chance reusable cup system and committed to rolling it out throughout the Cooper Associates County Ground over the coming months.