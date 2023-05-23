The APC recognises achievements

Collegaue of the year was Lydia Hopley

The largest independent delivery network in the UK held the awards ceremony at its annual all depot meeting.

The first in-person ADM since the Covid-19 pandemic saw employees at its more than 100 depots and national hub at Cannock come together as a business to award individuals’ and depots’ successes over the past year.

In a turbulent environment for all UK businesses, the awards highlighted the collaborative partnerships that depots across The APC network have built and maintained with SME customers; navigating mounting pressures – such as the cost-of-living crisis, affecting consumer spending habits - to support their local customers and also play a huge role in The APC’s success.

GS Couriers Lincoln was awarded national depot of the year thanks to the incredible growth the organisation experienced after the team adapted and invested to support the changing needs of its customers. GS Couriers, joined The APC network in 2021 and quickly became one of the top growth depots within The APC network, recording 145 per cent year on year growth. In order to support the significant growth of the business and its customers GS Couriers has made a number of investments in its business operations over the last year; including the expansion of its depot in Lincoln and the launch of electric vehicles into its fleet, as part of its ongoing commitment to support Government initiatives to improve air quality across Lincolnshire.

Across the UK, seven depots were also awarded regional depot awards, as a result of their leading delivery performance and proven track record of outstanding customer service for customers in their local areas. These included; Lines Distribution Services Ltd (Scotland and Ireland); Courier Logistics Ltd (North); Team C Express Logistics Ltd (East Anglia); Precise Freight Ltd t/a APC East Kent (South East); Speedlight Ltd t/a Point to Point (London); Acclaim Parcels Express (South West); GS Couriers Lincoln (Midlands and national winner).

Jonathan Smith, chief executive of The APC, said: “Our worthy depot winners demonstrate every day the values we pride ourselves on at The APC – from our commitment to our customers, our down to earth approach, and flexible service – to support and champion SMEs across the country. Their fantastic work helps to underpin our local service and national network offer, which continues to set our business apart.

As a business we remain committed to building for future growth, and the growth of our customers. I’m so pleased to be able to recognise our wonderful colleagues and depot teams who have gone above and beyond in building for future growth and supporting the needs of all our SME customers.”

In addition to celebrating the remarkable depot performance across its network, The APC also gave special recognition to individual colleagues at the ADM.

Colleague of the year went to Lydia Hopley, quality, health, safety and environment advisor at Cannock, for her commitment to raising the values of health and safety across the business, including through challenging times such as the Covid-19 pandemic. Since joining The APC in 2019, Lydia has been instrumental in driving best-practice across health and safety practices; reviewing all risk assessments, implementing Covid-19 guidelines, and continually developing H&S training materials. She has also invested her time and attention in raising awareness around mental health in the business; launching a series of activities and initiatives to promote positive mental health and help create an environment of trust where employees feel they can talk openly and honestly about their health.

Colin Rann, operations director at The APC, said: “Lydia marked her values and commitment to the business from day one, sharing with colleagues her desire to build a career with The APC, not just a job. She’s committed, professional and is truly dedicated to improving the health, safety and wellbeing of our employees; the results of which are evidenced in the business recently achieving the RoSPA Silver Award for the fourth consecutive year.”

Another individual winner was Asim Bashir from Birmingham's Trax Express, who was named driver of the year, a hotly contested award that is a result of nominations from all of The APC’s depots. Asim was recognised for his hard work, diligence and dedication to delivering brilliant customer service. Backed up by a number of positive reviews from customers over the past year, customers called out his ‘courteous, polite manner’ and ‘attention to detail’, notably when delivering sensitive products like medicines.

The final award was for spirit of the network, which recognises ‘the amazing acts of individuals or teams that go above and beyond.’ This year the award was given to Geoff Morland, depot principal, and the team at All Parcels Cambridge, in recognition of the devotion and care they gave a terminally ill employee, following their sudden diagnosis at the start of the year.