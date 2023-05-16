Solicitor retires after 42-year career

Maynard Burton

Commercial property expert Maynard Burton, from law firm mfg Solicitors, has retired from the legal profession after joining the Kidderminster-headquartered firm as a trainee in 1981.

Qualifying in 1983, Mr Burton went on to run mfg’s former Bewdley office for 14 years, going on to play an instrumental role in the firm’s regional expansion which he helped lead as a senior partner and Board member, including a record 17 years as chairman, a role which now passes to partner Iain Morrison.

Throughout his career, the 66-year-old has managed thousands of property-related transactions locally and across the UK, whilst also acting as a mentor to several junior solicitors.

Andrew Davies, partner and managing director at mfg Solicitors said: “Maynard’s commitment to mfg Solicitors, the local community and the legal profession has been nothing short of immense over the past 42 years.

“He is rightly seen as one of the main architects of the modern-day mfg Solicitors and has always given so much time and energy to helping others, mentoring young lawyers coming through, and being a superb source of advice for hundreds of solicitors over the years.

“Maynard is also respected for his role in the Wyre Forest community, raising money for good causes and supporting charities, local campaigns and sports clubs. He has also played a key role in guiding and supporting a wide variety of trusts, in particular the Helen Mackaness Trust.

“He is looked upon as one of the area’s most successful and trusted lawyers. Whilst we are all sad to see him retire, we know the time feels right for him and his family and he will forever hold a special place in the firm’s history.”

Maynard Burton added: “It has been an absolute privilege to have spent my whole career at mfg Solicitors, working with a countless number of talented people, and to advise so many clients locally and up and down the country.

“The time is right to step away, hand everything over to the next generation, and enjoy more time with my wife and family. The firm and our clients are in the perfect hands moving forward and I look forward to seeing mfg continuing to go from strength to strength.

“I have had many kind messages about my retirement and really appreciate the time everyone has taken to wish me well. It means a lot to be able to reflect and know what you have done in your career has made a positive impact.”