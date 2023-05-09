Walsall clinic providing holistic therapies receives £2,500 grant to expand services

L-R Walsall Business Support Board Member Rob Colbourne, Aze Pires, Hugo Cabeceiras and Antonio Pires from At Home Holistics

At Home Holistic Therapies has received a £2,500 donation from Walsall Business Support to purchase new treatment beds, an acupuncture machine and an infrared therapy light to support their relocation to new premises on Lichfield Street, Walsall.

Working as licenced acupuncturists since 2012, At Home Holistics owners, Aze Pires and Hugo Cabeceiras, provide a range of pain management treatments including acupuncture, cupping and massage to help clients achieve their wellness goals.

In April 2023 the business relocated from a one-room clinic on Walsall Road where they rented the room and equipment, to a larger practice on Lichfield Road where they now have the space to expand their services and increase the number of patients they can take on.

Funding from Walsall Business Support has allowed At Home Holistic Therapies to purchase the vital equipment needed to relaunch the clinic at the new location.

Formed by leading local business figures to distribute funds collected from the legacy of Walsall Chamber of Commerce, Walsall Business Support provides grants to applicants who want funding for projects to enhance business life in the borough.

Co-founder and director Aze Pires commented: “Walsall Business Support saved us. We were operating the clinic from a small room which we rented along with the equipment. We wanted to expand the business so put all our savings into the new clinic but still needed to purchase the necessary equipment to offer our services.

“The funding from Walsall Business Support enabled us to purchase therapy beds and equipment so that we can open our doors again. At our old clinic we would see around 40 patients per week. At our new location we hope that we can double that number.

“The benefits of acupuncture and holistic therapies are huge, not just for pain management but for mental health. We want to be able to offer treatments to as many people as possible.

“Longer term, we would like to expand the clinic to develop a relationship with Walsall College and offer work experience and training to their level 3 massage therapy students. We can’t thank Walsall Business Support enough. They have been very empathetic and supportive throughout the application process and we are very grateful.”

Walsall Business Support board member Rob Colbourne said: “The funding for At Home Holistic Therapies is a great example of how Walsall Business Support can give businesses a funding kick start to expand and thrive in the Walsall community.”