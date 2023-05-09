Lord out to recruit Armed Forces personnel to fill heating sector skills gap

Director Mark Chapman

Oldbury-based Lord Combustion Services want to encourage ex-Forces employees to consider careers in the industry as the energy price crisis puts the sector in the national spotlight. Recent research into the challenges facing manufacturers, suppliers and installers in the heating, ventilation and air conditioning sector showed 43 per cent of respondents said difficulties in the labour market were the main issue affecting their business.

Having recently been recognised for helping members of the Armed Forces community access employment opportunities, including Reservists, veterans, spouses, cadet forces adult volunteers and cadets, Lord is encouraging service personnel to help meet the industry skills gap.

Managing director Stuart Smith said: “We understand the vital work which military personnel have done for their country and recognise the tremendous skills they offer when they leave uniform to continue their working careers. With the national focus on energy, there are strong employment opportunities in the heating, ventilation and air conditioning industry for Armed Forces colleagues.

“As leading commercial heating and ventilation specialists who have served the Black Country and West Midlands since 1982, we can assist clients on ‘engineering down’ their energy usage, bringing tremendous long-term career prospects for Forces colleagues who move across at this time.

“We want to hear from anyone looking to use their Armed Forces skills to get into work in a well-paid, varied role, where they will be given the backing to develop and succeed.”

Director Greg Jones said: “At Lord Combustion Services we want to help those who have served in the Armed Forces to succeed in the next phase of their careers. If you join us we want you to use your skills and build new ones, in a family-friendly and supportive working environment. Get in touch to plan your next career phase.”

Lord received their Defence Employer Recognition Scheme Silver Award from the West Midland Reserve Forces & Cadets Association in September. Having first received the award in 2017 Lord had it revalidated for continued commitment. Award holders must demonstrate recruitment and employment policies which actively support members of the Armed Forces community.

Graham Whitehouse, regional employer engagement director, West Midland RFCA said: “Having worked closely with Lord Combustion Services over a number of years, we know of the commitment that they show on a daily basis, and applaud their continued and sustained commitment to supporting our Armed Forces community.”