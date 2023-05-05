Higgs announces successful promotion round

Claire Whittall, Darrell Aldridge, Ellie Norton, Georgia Stott, Rachael Watkins, Scott Vanes and Zahra Farooq have all been promoted to senior associate and Emily Parkes has been promoted to principal associate.
“We are delighted to announce the promotion of these outstanding lawyers," said Nick Taylor, managing partner at the Brierley Hill firm.
"Their hard work and commitment to delivering excellent service to our clients have been integral to our success. We are thrilled to recognise their achievements and look forward to their continued contributions to the firm.”
People Director, Sophie Wardell explained: “Many of these lawyers faced extraordinary challenges during the pandemic but using their tenacity and determination have gone on to achieve their ambitions. I am extremely proud of them all and for their wider contribution to the success of our business.”