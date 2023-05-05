Higgs announces successful promotion round

Emily Parkes

Claire Whittall, Darrell Aldridge, Ellie Norton, Georgia Stott, Rachael Watkins, Scott Vanes and Zahra Farooq have all been promoted to senior associate and Emily Parkes has been promoted to principal associate.

“We are delighted to announce the promotion of these outstanding lawyers," said Nick Taylor, managing partner at the Brierley Hill firm.

"Their hard work and commitment to delivering excellent service to our clients have been integral to our success. We are thrilled to recognise their achievements and look forward to their continued contributions to the firm.”