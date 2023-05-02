Keepmoat appoints new West Midlands MD

Amanda Bishop

Her role focuses on implementing new strategies for the West Midlands region, supporting the land acquisition strategy and driving growth in key areas.

With previous roles at a number of national housebuilders including Crest Nicholson, she brings more than 30 years’ experience in the new homes industry to the role.

She said: “Over the past few years the West Midlands has seen significant successes and has grown to become one of Keepmoat’s flagship regions. I am looking forward to bringing my expertise from my time as Keepmoat’s group sales director to the role, and supporting the region with further growth and new opportunities.”

Keepmoat West Midlands has seven live developments operating from Staffordshire down to the South West. Flagship partnerships are ongoing with Homes England, Citizen, and whg in Walsall.

Amanda continued: “These key partnerships have improved access to the property market for families on lower incomes and we’re particularly proud that we have the ability to build and sell new homes utilising the strength of these partnerships and relationships built locally.”

The region has secured 1,350 plots over 90 acres of new land to support future developments that drive investment across the region. The West Midlands is active in the land market and is looking to acquire sites for a further 1,000 plots to feed the immediate pipeline.