Conference Aston appoints new general manager

Kirpal Mehta

Kirpal Mehta is responsible for the catering and housekeeping services.

He has more than two decades of experience in the hospitality industry.

Starting his career in 2002, Kirpal has worked for major brands and organisations throughout the Midlands including Wolverhampton Wanderers, Twycross Zoo and Tamworth Snowdome.

Kirpal has joined at a very strong time as the venue has had a hugely successful start to its financial year exceeding pre Covid-19 pandemic levels of business. Throughout quarter one, which runs from August to October, business was up 116 per cent on 2021, which was also ahead of the curve of the pre-pandemic period.

Not only that, across the whole of 2022, the venue welcomed more than 66,746 visitors, supported 28 industries and hosted a total of 737 events.

Samantha Brown, head of sales for Conference Aston, said: “Kirpal is a real asset to the team and we are thrilled to welcome him to Conference Aston.

“He comes at an exciting time for Conference Aston, we have just had an incredibly strong year that was boosted by our work with the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games and we want to continue with that.

“We look forward to working with him as we continue to push the venue forward as one of the top conferencing, events and hospitality sites in the Midlands.”

Kirpal said: “Conference Aston is a fantastic venue that has a great reputation throughout the region and beyond, so I am excited to be a part of that and working with the team, who are absolutely committed and great to work with.