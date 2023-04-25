Partner promotion at Crowe

Paul Cox

Mr Cox has almost 20 years of experience in the accountancy profession, including more than a decade of Big Four experience. He advances to partner from his previous role as a director at Crowe, having worked at the firm for six years. He is based at the Midlands office in Oldbury.

Mr Cox said: “Almost 20 years after beginning my career in tax and accounting, I’m delighted to be promoted to partner at Crowe.

“Given the economic challenges over the last few years and increasing tax complexity and burden, there’s no shortage of opportunities and risks to discuss – especially given the latest increase in corporation tax.

“Now more than ever, companies need to have an appropriate tax strategy to ensure they are equipped to navigate the changes ahead, and I look forward to assisting clients in this space.”