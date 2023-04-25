Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Partner promotion at Crowe

By John CorserBusiness PicksPublished:

Audit, tax, advisory and risk firm Crowe has promoted Paul Cox, a director within the corporate tax team, to partner.

Paul Cox
Paul Cox

Mr Cox has almost 20 years of experience in the accountancy profession, including more than a decade of Big Four experience. He advances to partner from his previous role as a director at Crowe, having worked at the firm for six years. He is based at the Midlands office in Oldbury.

Mr Cox said: “Almost 20 years after beginning my career in tax and accounting, I’m delighted to be promoted to partner at Crowe.

“Given the economic challenges over the last few years and increasing tax complexity and burden, there’s no shortage of opportunities and risks to discuss – especially given the latest increase in corporation tax.

“Now more than ever, companies need to have an appropriate tax strategy to ensure they are equipped to navigate the changes ahead, and I look forward to assisting clients in this space.”

Johnathan Dudley, Midlands and South West managing partner and head of manufacturing business, said: “I’m delighted to welcome Paul to the partner group. The promotion underlines our commitment to providing excellent high quality client service in the Midlands and South West.”

Business Picks
John Corser

By John Corser

Business Reporter

Express & Star Business Editor at head office, Wolverhampton. Welcomes all news of companies and business organisations.

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News