New guide showcases the possibilities of cast irons

Pam Murrell

The rallying cry has been made by the Tipton-based Cast Metals Federation as it looks to educate and persuade more professionals in industry to consider the huge range of mechanical properties of cast irons when they are designing new products.

Cast Irons – Part 1: Materials and Properties for Design has been published by the International Standards Organisation.

It provides a comprehensive yet accessible overview of design considerations, and clearly explains the potential of this hugely versatile family of metals.

The newly-updated technical report includes tables to assist the designer to firstly select the right type of cast iron and then choose the right grade, depending upon the component criteria required.

There is also information about typical compositions, mechanical properties, and section sensitivity aspects (needed because of the effect of variations in cooling rates due to section thickness) with useful tables, images, and diagrams.

It is hoped that this influential guide will act as a bible for key design considerations, principles, limitations, and opportunities associated with the use of cast irons.

Pam Murrell, chief executive of the federation,, explained: “The metallurgical aspects of cast irons are often not well understood and cast iron is, after all, the original composite material.

“So, whilst this revised guide is not a textbook of cast iron metallurgy, I am confident that designers and engineers will find it enormously helpful in discussions with their cast component suppliers, whilst materials scientists and students of ferrous metallurgy should also find it hugely informative.

“We want people designing the next generation of products and applications to do so by making informed material choices and then hopefully they can leverage the huge versatility and power of cast irons.”

The family of cast irons offers a huge range of mechanical properties to the engineering designer, yet many are unaware of the full range of iron grades available to them and the opportunities they provide in terms of castability and applicability.

In most modern economies, cast irons are readily produced using recycled metal, including steel scrap or cast-iron parts at end of life,making them ideal for companies looking to reduce the carbon footprint of their supply chain.

Pam continued: “When most people say cast iron, more often than not they mean grey cast iron, which is a relatively low cost and easily castable material, but with excellent machineability and good vibration damping and heat transfer properties - this makes it highly versatile. However, to take this approach is ignoring the wider family of cast irons.