Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Lawyers to display pedal power for charity

By John CorserBusiness PicksPublished:

Personal injury lawyers are preparing to flick through the gears for a three-day cycling challenge taking in three different countries.

Steven Santy, left, and Andy Shaw
Steven Santy, left, and Andy Shaw

Andy Shaw and Steven Santy, of Brierley Hill-based solicitors Higgs, are taking on the Vine and Rhine Cycle through France, Switzerland and Germany from May 17.

The event is being held to raise funds for the Spinal Injuries Association for which Higgs is a trusted legal partner in the West Midlands.

Andy, head of personal injury and clinical negligence at Higgs, said: “We’re now into our third year of being a partner of the SIA and it’s something we’re extremely proud to be involved with.

“Our entire team has a passion for providing holistic support for those people who have been affected by spinal cord injuries.

“This cycle challenge is another fantastic opportunity to demonstrate our support for the charity, although we are under no illusions of the task we are facing.

“At best, I’m a part-time cyclist and Steven has only recently purchased a bike so we will certainly be going through the pain barrier but it will all be for an extremely worthwhile cause.”

The challenge will see 40 cyclists complete around 60 miles per day, with the opening leg focused in France as the journey goes from Strasbourg to Colmar.

Day two ends in Basel before the third and final day sees the group cycle into Schaffhausen.

Business Picks
John Corser

By John Corser

Business Reporter

Express & Star Business Editor at head office, Wolverhampton. Welcomes all news of companies and business organisations.

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News