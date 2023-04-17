Lawyers to display pedal power for charity

Steven Santy, left, and Andy Shaw

Andy Shaw and Steven Santy, of Brierley Hill-based solicitors Higgs, are taking on the Vine and Rhine Cycle through France, Switzerland and Germany from May 17.

The event is being held to raise funds for the Spinal Injuries Association for which Higgs is a trusted legal partner in the West Midlands.

Andy, head of personal injury and clinical negligence at Higgs, said: “We’re now into our third year of being a partner of the SIA and it’s something we’re extremely proud to be involved with.

“Our entire team has a passion for providing holistic support for those people who have been affected by spinal cord injuries.

“This cycle challenge is another fantastic opportunity to demonstrate our support for the charity, although we are under no illusions of the task we are facing.

“At best, I’m a part-time cyclist and Steven has only recently purchased a bike so we will certainly be going through the pain barrier but it will all be for an extremely worthwhile cause.”

The challenge will see 40 cyclists complete around 60 miles per day, with the opening leg focused in France as the journey goes from Strasbourg to Colmar.