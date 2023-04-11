New Transol franchise open in Willenhall

New Transol Sameday franchisees Essa and Jannah Henry

The company, a subsidiary of Transol Logistics of Nuneaton, is operated by Essa and Jannah Henry and provides a freight and courier service to local businesses with a range of vehicle options from a small van up to an articulated lorry.

Most of the vehicles are able to collect the freight within one hour of booking, regardless of where this is in the UK.

Transol Sameday national franchise manager William Timpany sasi: “At Transol Sameday we are keen to organically grow our business through working with capable and ambitious franchise partners like Essa and Jannah.

“Our well proven and tested business model provides a fantastic opportunity for our franchisees to grow and develop a very successful and lucrative business of their own with the benefit of the backing, training, support and mentoring of an established and experienced multi-million pound company.”

Jannah said: “Essa and I are looking forward to driving our business forward and providing a high-quality service to all our customers throughout the Wolverhampton, Walsall and Dudley postcode areas.